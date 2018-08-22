Skittles Announced Marshawn Lynch Limited Edition Packs

Everyone's favorite NFL "Skittle-lover," Marshawn Lynch now has his own limited edition Skittles packaging.

Dubbed the "Marshawn's Pack," it features Marshawn face, signature, and a silver and black motif.

Related: Taco Bell Is Selling Skittles-Flavored Slushies

Unfortunately, the limited edition Skittles won’t be available in stores but they will be giving away free packs to some fans who enter a drawing at www.MarshawnsPack.com.

A limited quantity of Marshawn’s Packs will also be available at the Raiders-Packers preseason game on Friday, August 24th in Oakland.