Shuck Yeah! National Oyster Day Festival Coming To San Francisco

Celebrate national oyster day in San Francisco at the Shuck Yeah! National Oyster Day.

Shuck Yeah! happens on Sunday, August 5th from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the SoMa StrEat Food Park (428 11th Street).

General admission is free or you can indulge in the $20 Pearls of Wisdom - Oyster Appetizer with 12 freshly-shucked oysters and $25 Bottomless Champagne and Mimosas from 11 AM - 3 PM.

Food trucks will be offering special oyster and oyster inspired dishes all day long.

Vendors include:

Anzo Food Truck

Fish Cabo Wabo

Sarap Shop

Poke Delish

Nucha Empanadas

Firetrail Pizza

Kokio Republic

Gyros on Wheels

Sip N' Slurp

Chef's Truck

Get details and ticket at Eventbrite.