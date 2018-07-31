Shuck Yeah! National Oyster Day Festival Coming To San Francisco
Celebrate national oyster day in San Francisco at the Shuck Yeah! National Oyster Day.
Shuck Yeah! happens on Sunday, August 5th from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the SoMa StrEat Food Park (428 11th Street).
General admission is free or you can indulge in the $20 Pearls of Wisdom - Oyster Appetizer with 12 freshly-shucked oysters and $25 Bottomless Champagne and Mimosas from 11 AM - 3 PM.
Food trucks will be offering special oyster and oyster inspired dishes all day long.
Vendors include:
- Anzo Food Truck
- Fish Cabo Wabo
- Sarap Shop
- Poke Delish
- Nucha Empanadas
- Firetrail Pizza
- Kokio Republic
- Gyros on Wheels
- Sip N' Slurp
- Chef's Truck
Get details and ticket at Eventbrite.
August 5th, celebrate #NationalOysterDay with freshly shucked oysters, 10+ food trucks doing succulent oyster specials, and bottomless champagne! -- Grab your tickets NOW, before they’re gone with the tide ⏳-- #ShuckYeah --shuckyeah.eventbrite.com