The SF Grilled Cheese Festival Returns In April

In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day, SoMa StrEat Food Park is bringing back their SF Grilled Cheese Fest on April 13th.

The festival features over 10 specialty grilled cheese vendors, live music, and optional All You Can Drink Craft Beer 12 PM - 4 PM.

General admission tickets are $5 with All You Can Drink Craft Beer for $36 at Eventbrite.com.

The SF Grilled Cheese Fest

Saturday, April 13, 2019

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT

SoMa StrEat Food Park

428 11th Street

San Francisco, CA 94103