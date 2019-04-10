Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces 2019 Free Bands On The Beach Lineup

April 10, 2019
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Every summer the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk hosts free concerts on the beach on Friday nights.

Each band plays two sets, one at 6:30 PM and one at 8:30 PM.

Here's the lineup for the 2019 Free Friday Night Bands On The Beach Concert Series:

  • June 14: The English Beat
  • June 21: Smash Mouth
  • June 28: Everclear
  • July 5: Pride & Joy
  • July 12: Foghat
  • July 19: Taylor Dayne
  • July 26: Brian Howe of Bad Company
  • August 2: Y&T
  • August 9: Living Colour
  • August 16: 10,000 Maniacs
  • August 23: Steve Augeri (of Journey from '98-'06)
  • August 30: Papa Doo Run Run

For more info head to beachboardwalk.com.

