Santa Clara Named 2019 Best City To Live In California

Chamber Of Commerce released their list of the best cities in California to live in and Santa Clara took the top slot.

They compared over 2,500 California cities with populations over 25,000 on 5 key factors.

employment (number of establishments, median earnings)

housing (owner-occupied housing with a mortgage, monthly housing costs)

quality of life (work commute, poverty levels)

education (percentage with a bachelor’s degree or higher)

health (obesity ratios)

The Chamber of Commerce summed up Santa Clara as:

"As part of the fabled Silicon Valley, Santa Clara is the home base for over a dozen top tech companies, including Synaptics and Intel. Additionally, Santa Clara University and a number of other universities are within the city’s borders. The combination of thriving industry and an atmosphere of higher learning leads to a high-earning, well-educated populace."

The top 5 were:

Santa Clara Aliso Viejo (Orange County) Santa Barbara Lompoc South Lake Tahoe

Other Bay Area cities cracked the top 50 were Emeryville (#23), Sunnyvale (#25), Los Gatos (#29), Cupertino (#46), Ukiah (#47), and Santa Cruz (#50).

For full methodology and to see if your town cracked the top 100 head over to www.chamberofcommerce.org.