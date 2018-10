San Mateo County Coroner's office is offering the most macabre of ways to celebrate All Hallows Eve.

The office is offering tours between 10 AM and 6 PM on October 30th.

The guided tours start every 10 minutes and give visitors the chance to solve a "crime." Visitors will learn about fingerprinting, blood splatter analysis, firearm identification, DNA testing, and more.

The coroner's office is located in San Mateo at 50 Tower Road.