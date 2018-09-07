San Jose Ranks #1 As The Least Affordable Metro In The Country

Zillow has released their study of most and least affordable metros in the United States and San Jose has once again topped the least affordable list.

San Francisco metro (includes Oakland and San Mateo) finished 3rd in a top ten list that included 6 California metros.

San Jose, CA with 46.1% share of Income Spent on Mortgage and Zillow Home Value Index of $1.2 million. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA with 41.6% share of Income Spent on Mortgage and Zillow Home Value Index of $1.2 million. San Francisco, CA with 40.6% share of Income Spent on Mortgage and Zillow Home Value Index of $910,600. San Diego, CA with 34.7% share of Income Spent on Mortgage and Zillow Home Value Index of $565,000. New York, NY with 26.3% share of Income Spent on Mortgage and Zillow Home Value Index of $429,900.

The most affordable?

Oklahoma City, OK with 10.8% ​share of Income Spent on Mortgage and a Zillow Home Value Index of $136,300.

Get the full list at Zillow.com.