There Is A Pupusa Festival In San Jose

The Festival De La Pupusa is coming to San Jose this Fall.

The festival celebrates El Salvador's national dish the pupusa. For the uninitiated, the pupusa is a thick corn tortilla stuffed with various fillings that are cooked on a comal griddle.

Festival De La Pupusa happens on November 10th and 11th, 2018 from 11 AM to 7 PM in downtown San Jose.

There promises to be a huge variety of pupusas including red chile pupusas, (New Mexico inspired) bacon pupusas, chicken, steak, shrimp, garlic and of course the traditional favorites like pork and cheese, beans and cheese, and loroco and cheese.

In addition to the great food, there is a beer garden and live music and dancing all day.

Get your tickets at www.festivalofpupusas.com.