San Francisco Restaurant Named To "The 21 Best Chicken Wings in America" List

Thrillist released their list of "The 21 Best Chicken Wings in America" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

San Tung is located at 1031 Irving Street in San Francisco was spotlighted as the only Bay Area spot to make the list.

Thrillist commented:

"The Richmond has long been an Asian enclave in SF, a place many went after leaving Chinatown and Japantown, which are both closer to the city center. And so you see places like San Tung all over that neighborhood, with Chinese characters in the sign and on the windows and that typical takeout Chinese menu with the numbers. But the wings at San Tung are by no means typical, and you can usually tell by the crowds lining up for lunch and dinner. So do yourself a favor and get the 72: the original dry-fried chicken. They have a wet version as well, but those don’t compare to the simple, ginger and garlic crunch of the dry ones."

The aforementioned #72 will set you back $13.50 for 12 wings.

For more details and to read about the other 20 chicken wing destinations go to thrillist.com.