San Francisco's Museum Of Ice Cream Announces Permanent Location

After extending their stay in San Francisco a few times, the lauded Museum of Ice Cream has announced that it is here to stay. Or at least until people stop buying tickets.

“Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco will continue to keep its doors open indefinitely, due to the extremely favorable public reception and mark on the local community,” a spokesperson told Eater SF.

Tickets for the October through December dates will go on sale soon for $38 each at Museumoficecream.com.