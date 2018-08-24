San Francisco Taquería Named The "Best Burritos in America 2018"

The Daily Meal released their list of the "The 50 Best Burritos in America 2018" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

The venerable La Taquería at 2889 Mission St was named to the #1 spot for their carnitas burrito. The always packed Mission institution has proven the wait in line is well worth it.

The Daily Meal comments:

"La Taquería is a regular stop for food-lovers in San Francisco, a city already famous for its Mexican offerings. Either keep it simple and just stick with meat and beans — no rice filler in the burrito here — or upgrade it with all the classic burrito extras and watch your pants tighten with each bite. We suggest you go all the way and load yours up with their unique style of carnitas, which are somehow both crispy and moist, and nothing short of delicious. All the praise that this perpetually packed institution receives is well worth it: It really is that good, and — what do you know — it's also home to some of America's best tacos."

Other Bay Area spots to make the list include:

#9 Taquería Guadalajara (4798 Mission St, San Francisco) - Carnitas Super Burrito

#16 El Castillito (136 Church St, San Francisco) - Al Pastor Burrito

#18 Taquería Cancún (3211 Mission St, San Francisco ) - Carnitas Burrito

#20 El Farolito (4817 Mission St, San Francisco) - Carne Asada Burrito

#28 Gordo Taquería (1423 Solano Ave, Albany) - Carnitas Burrito

#31 Taquería San Francisco (2794 24th St, San Francisco) - Al Pastor Burrito

Sadly there were no burritos spotlighted in the San Jose area like Iguanas Burritozilla, Sancho's, or La Victoria.

Read all the "50 Best Burritos in America 2018" list at thedailymeal.com.