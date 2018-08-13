San Francisco Bar Named To "Best Cocktail Bars In America" List

Thrillist released their list of the "21 Best Cocktail Bars In America" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

The Interval at 2 Marina Blvd. Building A in the Fort Mason Center is a bar, cafe, restaurant, and museum. It is also home to The Long Now Foundation that was established "to creatively foster long-term thinking and responsibility in the framework of the next 10,000 years."

The cocktail menu features a bunch of specialty drinks including a signature line of Old Fashioneds and Daisy cocktails.

Thrillist commented:

"Jennifer Colliau may know more about drinks and their histories than anyone we’ve ever met, essentially making her the Ken Jennings of cocktails. She is the person whom other noted bartenders call up when they want questions answered. She also has put together a menu that also exists as a short story about the history of drinks, and takes you on a bit of a knowledge journey. She’s like the Mary Poppins of mixology: she reaches into her bag and oh it’s a draught gin & tonic! Or a hot caustic with cinnamon shortbread! Or a Gin Daisy! Or a Wisconsin Old Fashioned! And each of these drinks is impeccable and comes backed by full character development. Oh, and if you have at least four people and go into the little room in the back, it feels like you’re drinking on a boat."

Check out the full menu and beer lists at The Interval at theinterval.org.

Read about the other 20 on the "21 Best Cocktail Bars In America" list at thrillist.com.