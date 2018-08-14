San Francisco's Hemlock Tavern Is Closing
Since the early 2000's The Hemlock Tavern has been a stalwart of punk and indie music in San Francisco.
The bar and live music venue announced today on social media that they are closing in October.
The building that they occupy at 1145 Polk St and their liquor license were sold to a developer a few years ago and the plan is to tear the building down.
Related: San Francisco's The Interval Named To "Best Cocktail Bars In America" List
In the place of The Hemlock, there will be a 54-unit mixed-use condominium building.
The Hemlock will operate as usual, with a full calendar of events, through the first week of October.
HEMLOCK SOLD, WILL CLOSE IN EARLY OCTOBER, BUILDING TO BE DEMOLISHED AND REPLACED BY CONDOS. The Hemlock Tavern and its liquor license have recently been sold to the same real estate developers that purchased our property back in 2015. The new owners of the Hemlock Tavern will be moving forward with their plans to demolish the building (1145 Polk St., which includes Hemlock at 1131 Polk St.) and construct a 54-unit mixed-use condominium building in its place. The Hemlock Tavern, in its current physical and metaphysical configurations, will cease to exist after the first week of October 2018. We will be operating as usual and featuring a full schedule of live music from now through Sept. 30th, 2018. The new owners of the Hemlock Tavern have not yet announced their plans for what will become of the business following the construction of the new building. We would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to all of our patrons, supporters, and the approximately 15,000 local/national/international bands and music acts that performed over 5,000 shows in our back room since October 2001. Running a live music venue was always a labor of love and we're proud to have contributed to the cultural life of San Francisco and the Bay Area. It was a great run.