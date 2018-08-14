San Francisco's Hemlock Tavern Is Closing

Since the early 2000's The Hemlock Tavern has been a stalwart of punk and indie music in San Francisco.

The bar and live music venue announced today on social media that they are closing in October.

The building that they occupy at 1145 Polk St and their liquor license were sold to a developer a few years ago and the plan is to tear the building down.

In the place of The Hemlock, there will be a 54-unit mixed-use condominium building.

The Hemlock will operate as usual, with a full calendar of events, through the first week of October.