San Francisco Bar Named To "Best Rooftop Bars In America" List

Thrillist has released their list of the "23 Best Rooftop Bars In America" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

El Techo on 2516 Mission Street atop sister restaurant Lolinda serves Latin American street food and cocktails al fresco year round.

Thrillist comments:

"The perpetually packed Mission rooftop nobly protects patrons against the capricious San Francisco weather patterns with heat lamps and windscreens, but truth be told you’d likely brave a variety of elements to score a table here, roll through a couple of pitchers of palomas (you brought friends, you aren’t a maniac), and tear into some roasted corn empanadas and beer battered fish tacos. And if you’re less into sharing your booze, cocktails like the Belafonte (rum, lime, banana, pineapple, cacao, ginger) will only serve to validate that decision."

Check out the menu and more at El Techo's at eltechosf.com.

Read about the other 23 Best Rooftop Bars at thrillist.com.