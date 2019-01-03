San Francisco Cafe Named To "The 22 Best Breakfast Spots In America" List

Thrillist released their list of "The 22 Best Breakfast Spots In America" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

Beachside Coffee Bar & Kitchen in the Outer Sunset District at 4300 Judah Street was highlighted as the only Bay Area restaurant to make the list.

Beachside focuses on locally sourced and handcrafted food and beverages with breakfast, brunch, and variety of all-day offerings.

Thrillist commented:

"If you knew nothing of San Francisco, and just spent an entire day in the Ocean Beach neighborhood, you would come away thinking that SF is not all that different from its more beach-focused Southern counterparts. The hood (which obviously sits right across the Great Highway from the actual Ocean Beach) is more of a surfer’s enclave, more laid back and less bustling than the rest of the city, and offers some (relatively) undiscovered gems, Java Beach owners’ Patrick and Buffy Maguire’s Beachside Coffee Bar being one of them. Though they keep the same exacting standards with the coffee that they do at Java Beach, it's the food here that shines, from the fantastic Irish Breakfast Sandwich to our personal favorite, the fried chicken and waffle, with their bacon-in-the-batter waffle substituted in."

For more details and to read about the other 21 breakfast destinations go to thrillist.com.