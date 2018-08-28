San Francisco Tops The List Of Most Stolen Amazon Packages

Feels like everyone in the Bay Area has either been a victim of or known someone who was a victim of package theft.

The smiling logo of Amazon seems to be an irresistible target for thieves.

A new study by Shorr Packaging shows that San Francisco has the highest prevalence of Amazon theft.

Methodology:

"In July 2018, we used Google AdWords to assess the rolling monthly averages for the search term 'Amazon package stolen,' in the 50 most populous US cities, according to 2017 US Census estimates. We then quantified the prevalence of searches by calculating searches per capita (as well as the inverse of that ratio, persons per search)."

The top 5 cities:

San Francisco Seattle Minneapolis Boston Portland

Other Bay Area cities landed on the list with Oakland at #7 and San Jose at #12.

The safest big city for your Amazon shipment?

El Paso, TX.

Click here to read the full study.