San Francisco Posts The Least Racy Instagram Photos In The U.S.

Four Loko released their study of which big cities in the United States post the raciest photos on Instagram and surprisingly San Francisco finished last.

They looked at the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and analyzed which post photos with the most skin (revealing abs, belly buttons, butts, and close-ups of legs or breasts) or where clothed but flaunting a particular body part.

For accuracy sake, they excluded a few types of common posts. They removed accounts that were associated with adult entertainment like erotic dancing, pornography, or escort services and also accounts for professional photography. They also excluded photos where the subject was actively doing something other than being photographed like lifting weights or doing yoga.

The results were that Miami finished with the most racy posts with 36 per 1,000 posts while San Francisco posted 4 per 1,000. San Jose, on the other hand, finished tied with Houston for #3 with 22 posts per 1,000.

