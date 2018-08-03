San Francisco Named The "Hardest-Working Cities in America"
August 3, 2018
WalletHub has released their list of the "hardest-working" cities in America and San Francisco has landed at the top spot.
To reach this conclusion, WalletHub compared the largest 116 cities in the US with “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.”
Direct Work Factors:
- Average Workweek Hours
- Employment Rate
- Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused
- Share of Engaged Workers
- Idle Youth (16-24) Rate
Indirect Work Factors:
- Average Commute Time
- Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs
- Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident
- Average Leisure Time Spent per Day
After comparing all those factors, San Francisco became the "hardest-working."
- San Francisco
- Fremont
- Jersey City
- Washington, DC
- New York, NY
Other Bay Area cities ranked in the top 50 with Fremont at #2, Oakland at #6, and San Jose at #11.
Laziest city?
Columbia, SC
For the full ranking and a deeper breakdown head to wallethub.com.