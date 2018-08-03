San Francisco Named The "Hardest-Working Cities in America"

WalletHub has released their list of the "hardest-working" cities in America and San Francisco has landed at the top spot.

To reach this conclusion, WalletHub compared the largest 116 cities in the US with “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.”

Direct Work Factors:

Average Workweek Hours

Employment Rate

Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused

Share of Engaged Workers

Idle Youth (16-24) Rate

Indirect Work Factors:

Average Commute Time

Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs

Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident

Average Leisure Time Spent per Day

After comparing all those factors, San Francisco became the "hardest-working."

San Francisco Fremont Jersey City Washington, DC New York, NY

Other Bay Area cities ranked in the top 50 with Fremont at #2, Oakland at #6, and San Jose at #11.

Laziest city?

Columbia, SC

For the full ranking and a deeper breakdown head to wallethub.com.