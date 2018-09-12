San Francisco Named The 4th Best Place To Celebrate Oktoberfest In The US

If you don't have the cash to head to Munich to attend Oktoberfest, don't fret.

San Francisco is ranked as the fourth best city to celebrate the beer festival in the United States.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities using 24 relevant metrics across three key dimensions: 1) Oktoberfest Traditions, 2) Costs and 3) Safety & Accessibility.

Top 5 cities are:

New York, NY Portland, OR Cincinnati, OH San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL

San Francisco got that top 4 listing by finishing first in German Restaurants per Capita, Oktoberfest Festivals & Parties per Capita, lowest DUI-Related Fatalities per Capita, and seventh in Breweries per Capita.

Not even factored in was the fact that San Francisco's Biergarten was recently named to "The 21 Best Beer Gardens In America" list.

Worst Cities to celebrate it? The included one notable Bay Area city.

Fremont finished 96th on the list but they seem to be really relaxed and really happy according to past city studies.

Get the full list of ranking and the methodology at WalletHub.com.