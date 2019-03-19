San Francisco Matcha Festival Is Returning In April

SoMa StrEat Food Park (428 11th St.) has announced the return of SF Matcha Fest on Saturday, May 11th from 11 AM - 4 PM.

15+ vendors will be serving up matcha specialties all afternoon with everything from lattes to matcha-glazed doughnuts and more!

If you have never experienced matcha, it is powdered green tea leaves that are shade grown and specially processed. The process makes them especially flavorful and high in both caffeine and antioxidants. Many believe that the tea is a cure-all for a variety of ailments.

A few of the announced vendors include:

Third Culture Bakery

BunBao

Doughp

Mister Bomboloni

Uji Time

Steep

Happy Lemon

To stay connected and to grab tickets when they go on sale, head over the Facebook event page.

Need your matcha fix right now? Head over to San Francisco's Matcha Cafe Maiko or Stonemill Matcha.