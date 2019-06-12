San Francisco Giants Hosting 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Sing-Along

On Saturday, July 13th the San Francisco Giants will bring the first-ever non-game day movie night to Oracle Park.

A Sing-Along version of the Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' will be shown on the stadium's new 4K scoreboard with unique souvenirs and more.

Fireworks will punctuate the night that includes prizes for best Freddie Mercury costumes.

General admission tickets are $15 while a $75 limited quantity VIP tickets.

$15 General Admission Tickets include:

Access to the Field at Oracle Park (only available in the first wave of tickets!)

Access to ballpark-style movie snacks and a variety of premium beverages for sale

A souvenir paper crown and mustache giveaway upon entrance

A live performance by The Killer Queens

A screening of Bohemian Rhapsody (Sing-Along) on Oracle Park's new scoreboard

Post-film fireworks

$75 VIP Tickets include:

Access to a hospitality lounge with a private entrance and private restrooms

Access to a reserved section of lower box seats

Access to the Field at Oracle Park (general admission)

Complimentary popcorn, candy, ballpark hot dogs, and open bar (beer, wine, and a signature cocktail)

A souvenir paper crown and mustache giveaway upon entrance

A live performance by The Killer Queens

A screening of Bohemian Rhapsody (Sing-Along) on Oracle Park's new scoreboard

Post-film fireworks

Queen tribute band The Killer Queens will get things started at 6:30 PM prior to the screening at 7:30 PM.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, June 12th, at 12:00 p.m. PST at MLB.com.