San Francisco And Oakland Named As America's Healthiest Cities For 2019

Wallet Hub has published its results for America's fattest cities in 2019 and Bay Area cities performed very well.

Wallet Hub ranked 100 of the country's metro areas in 19 factors such as physically inactive adults, projected obesity rates by 2030, the percentage of diabetic adults, the percentage of adults eating healthy, and more.

The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area emerged from the study as the fittest metro area in the country with the lowest percentage of obese adults and the lowest percentage of adults with high cholesterol.

The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area came in as the 12th most fit and had the lowest percentage of adults with high blood pressure of all metro areas studied.

BEST:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

WORST:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Memphis, TN Jackson, MS Mobile, AL

The McAllen metro area in Texas scored as America's fattest metro area.

For the full methodology and list of ranking head over to Wallet Hub.