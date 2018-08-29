Safr, A Female-Friendly Rideshare Service Is Coming To San Francisco

A new female empowering rideshare service in coming to San Francisco this fall.

Safr is "focused on the safety and empowerment of women" by allowing both users and drivers to "choose the gender they feel most comfortable riding with. "

The service is very explicit that they are NOT denying service to anyone but merely matching drivers and riders in order to provide "a safer environment in which to travel."

Both men and women can use Safr - the service is just billed as a "safer" and female-focused alternative to other ridesharing services.

The service features:

Drivers are personally vetted by Safr through an in-person interview and driving sessions.

Safr Drivers are also offered a bystander awareness and ride safety training session.

Safr drivers are paid more than the industry standard and are incentivized to provide best-in-class service.

Safr has 24/7 real-time monitoring where rides are tracked to ensure your safety.

SOS: If a rider or driver is uncomfortable in their Safr ride, or in case of an emergency, users can hit the Safr SOS button.

For more details and to sign up for service or apply to be a driver go to www.gosafr.com.