Planters Cheez Balls Returning

For a limited time, Planters are bringing back the classic Cheez Ball and Cheez Curls to store shelves.

Sold in their classic yellow-topped canisters, the snacks are back as part a response to fan outcry that has been going on since they were discontinued over 12 years ago.

"We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack," said Planters Head of Brand Building Melanie Huet in a statement.

Look for Cheez Balls in 2.75-ounce and Cheez Curls in 4-ounce canisters for $1.99.