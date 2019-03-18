Pizza Hut Brought Back The P'Zone For March Madness

In celebration of being the official pizza of NCAA March Madness, Pizza Hut has brought back the P'Zone after a 7-year hiatus.

To the uninitiated, the P'Zone is Pizza Hut's version of the classic calzone. It comes in three flavors and a handy marinara dipping sauce.

Pepperoni P'Zone - Pepperoni and melted cheese sealed inside a folded, pizza crust then finished with toasted parmesan.

Supremo P'Zone - Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion and melted cheese sealed inside a folded, pizza crust then finished with toasted parmesan.

Meaty P'Zone - Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Pork, Italian Sausage and melted cheese sealed inside a folded, pizza crust then finished with toasted parmesan.

"March Madness is one of the most captivating sports moments of the year," said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut in a statement. "We are excited to bring back the P'ZONE® as part of our $5 Line-up during a time when family and friends will be gathering in anticipation and excitement. Even if your team doesn't advance in the tournament, the comeback of the P'ZONE® is something we know all fans can rally around."

The P'Zone is available now for delivery, carryout or dine-in on their $5 menu.