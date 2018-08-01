p1440 Music And Beach Volleyball Event Coming To San Jose

p1440 is a 3-day festival featuring a professional beach volleyball tournament, personal development experiences, a music festival and a health & wellness village.

The brainchild of Olympic medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings and husband Casey Jennings, the festival takes place at San Jose's Avaya Stadium on Friday, September 28, through Sunday, September 30, 2018.

The music portion of the event features Foster The People, Grouplove, Daya, Marian Hill, and Magic Giant.

The daily schedules have not yet been released.

Tickets are on sale Thursday, August 2nd at Eventbrite.