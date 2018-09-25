Olive Garden Introduces Lasagna Dip Served With Pasta Chips
As of late, the Olive Garden has been swerving a bit from their classic bottomless pasta and soup, salad, and breadsticks lane.
They recently launched Italian Nachos and now they have come up with Lasagna Dip.
Basically, it is everything you'd have in a traditional lasagna without the pasta. The pasta element is the pasta chips that you use to scoop up the dip.
Olive Garden describes it as:
Layers of cheese and homemade meat sauce, topped with smoked mozzarella and baked to perfection. Served with NEW house-made pasta chips tossed with parmesan and garlic salt.