Obama Spent President's Day Dining With Stephen And Ayesha Curry

February 19, 2019
Bradford Hornsby
Former US President Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama spent his President's Day dining in the Bay Area. 

Chef Michael Mina posted a photo from International Smoke - his partnership with Ayesha Curry - of the former POTUS with Mina, Stephen, and Ayesha Curry.

No greater privilege than to cook for this man on Presidents’ Day. Thank you for the highest honor @barackobama!

Obama is in the Bay Area for the 3-day MBK Rising! event that is the first gathering for Obama's My Brother's Keeper Alliance. Speakers at MBK Rising! include Stephen Curry, John Legend, and more.

