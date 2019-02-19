Obama Spent President's Day Dining With Stephen And Ayesha Curry

Former US President Barack Obama spent his President's Day dining in the Bay Area.

Chef Michael Mina posted a photo from International Smoke - his partnership with Ayesha Curry - of the former POTUS with Mina, Stephen, and Ayesha Curry.

Obama is in the Bay Area for the 3-day MBK Rising! event that is the first gathering for Obama's My Brother's Keeper Alliance. Speakers at MBK Rising! include Stephen Curry, John Legend, and more.