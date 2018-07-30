Oakland A’s Scrap Season Ticket Program, Introduce 1st-Of-Its-Kind Membership Plan

Oakland Athletics are doing away with their season ticket program in lieu of a new membership plan for the 2019 season.

The new memberships program called A’s Access gives all members general admission access to all games, a reserved seat plan, and some special perks.

“To better meet the evolving needs of our fans, we are changing our approach to membership. This flexible model is designed to serve both fans who want a more traditional reserved seat plan and those who desire a more flexible and social experience,” A’s COO Chris Giles said in a statement.

Here’s are some of the key perks:

All memberships include entry to every regular season home game

Reserved seats included

Free seat upgrades included with your digital pass

Half-price concessions at every game, like $3 hot dogs and $4 beer

Parking included in select memberships

Concessions and parking discounts are available to your share partners

25% merchandise discount in team shops

Subscription option: monthly payment plan with auto-renew

Membership plans start at $240 at athletics.com/2019.

Note the fine print:

Accounts who resell or exchange 25% or more of the tickets within their plan may lose certain Membership benefits at the A's discretion.