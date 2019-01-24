No Sweethearts Conversation Hearts This Valentine's Day

The stalwart of Valentine's Day, the Sweethearts Conversation Hearts candy will be unavailable this year.

Last year, the candy's maker NECCO filed for bankruptcy and their new owner has not gotten production up and running for this year's holiday.

The candy's new owner, Spangler Candy Company, plans to have Sweethearts back on shelves next year.

Though there are some knock-off brands that will still be available, 19 million pounds of Sweethearts are sold each year according to Candystore.com.