New The Zombie Island Tiki Bar Is Open In San Francisco

The team behind San Francisco's Bourbon & Branch, Rickhouse, and Pagan Idol bars opened their latest spot, a multi-level tiki bar named The Zombie Village.

Located at in the Tenderloin at 441 Jones Street at O’Farrell, The Zombie Village serves up all your favorite tiki bar standards 6 days a week.

You can also reserve a private "tiki hut" to enjoy your rum-laded libations.

EaterSF.com has a great deep dive on the bar if you need more details.