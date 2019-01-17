New The Zombie Island Tiki Bar Is Open In San Francisco
The team behind San Francisco's Bourbon & Branch, Rickhouse, and Pagan Idol bars opened their latest spot, a multi-level tiki bar named The Zombie Village.
Located at in the Tenderloin at 441 Jones Street at O’Farrell, The Zombie Village serves up all your favorite tiki bar standards 6 days a week.
You can also reserve a private "tiki hut" to enjoy your rum-laded libations.
EaterSF.com has a great deep dive on the bar if you need more details.
The Villagers rest on Sundays, and then we'll be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Come on in. We're open until 2am. #tiki #tikibar #tikibars #tikidrinks #tikicocktails #cocktails #craftcocktails #cocktailbar #sanfrancisco #zombievillagesf #thezombievillage #zombievillagesf #tikimug #tropicalcocktails #tropicaldrinks --photocred: @tikimuglife
Left to Right: Island Rose-- Desert Oasis-- Pulelehua-- #cocktails #craftcocktails #cocktailbar #sanfrancisco #zombievillagesf #tiki #tikibar #tikibars #tikidrinks #tikicocktails #tropicalcocktails #tropicaldrinks #zombievillage #thezombievillage #zombievillagesf --photocred: @anaksato