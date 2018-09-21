Napa Wine Train Murder Mystery Nights Return

The Napa Valley Wine Train is bringing back their murder mystery dinner nights for three nights this fall.

The 3-hour crime solving dinner can be experienced on September 20th, October 19th, and November 17th for $195 per person.

Their official site states, "A senator, a lieutenant and a grand duchess walk into a bar. Or rather, board a train. Imagine what might happen! Dress in your finest 1915 period costume for an evening filled with drama, intrigue, and mystery. Enjoy three gourmet courses of fine California cuisine. And solve a murder on the side. We hear it goes best with a nice pinot noir."

For details and to book your trip go to WineTrain.com.