Napa Wine Train Murder Mystery Nights Return
September 21, 2018
The Napa Valley Wine Train is bringing back their murder mystery dinner nights for three nights this fall.
The 3-hour crime solving dinner can be experienced on September 20th, October 19th, and November 17th for $195 per person.
Their official site states, "A senator, a lieutenant and a grand duchess walk into a bar. Or rather, board a train. Imagine what might happen! Dress in your finest 1915 period costume for an evening filled with drama, intrigue, and mystery. Enjoy three gourmet courses of fine California cuisine. And solve a murder on the side. We hear it goes best with a nice pinot noir."
For details and to book your trip go to WineTrain.com.