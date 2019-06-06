Napa Valley Wine Train Announced Murder Mystery Nights For 2019

The Napa Valley Wine Train announced the return of its 1920s-themed murder mystery tours for 2019.

The experience is a three-hour tour aboard the train that's been transformed into an elegant speakeasy with a multiple-course gourmet meal and a murder mystery dinner theatre.

"Enter the thrilling world of 1920s prohibition-era mobsters. Your surroundings are stylish and elegant, but things take a dramatic turn at Mafia Don Lou Zar’s juice joint when someone is put on ice. Onboard, potential suspects are everywhere, but no one’s talking. Jealous, jilted lovers. A rival Mafioso. A pair of undercover feds. Who’s on the level and who’s on the lam? Trade clues with fellow passengers, gather information, and solve the crime before the murderer runs free."

Available Dates

Friday, May 31, 2019

Saturday, June 29, 2019

Friday, August 2, 2019

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Friday, October 18, 2019

Saturday, November 2, 2019

Dinner Schedule

5:30 PM - Check in

5:50 PM - Let the show begin

6:00 PM - Board the Train

6:30 PM - Train departs

9:30 PM - Train returns

Grab your tickets for $249.99 while they last at winetrain.com.