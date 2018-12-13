Museum Of Ice Cream Hosting Free Thursday Nights
The Museum of Ice Cream is fully decorated for what they are calling "Pinkmas" this holiday season.
The Instagram-ready art installation on 1 Grant Avenue in San Francisco is offering free entry to the first 350 solo guests from each Thursday from 6:30 - 8 PM through December 30th.
If you want to be traditional and buy tickets they are $35 here.
TOMORROW NIGHT - we invite you to experience PINKMAS SOLO... for FREE! --✨ Every Thursday evening during December, MOIC will spread some love to all the people who just need some extra magic in their lives this holiday season -- To the people who may not have anyone this year, to the people who may have painful memories this season, to the people who just want to try something NEW -- Our ice cream wonderland is a place where EVERYONE can feel comfortable finding friendship, love, and even a new community — and what better time than the holiday season ❄️-- Join us TOMORROW 12/6 from 6:30 PM - 8 PM for solo night - first 350 people to come alone get a free ticket! -- (Image by: @wbywhitewolfe) #museumoficecream #moicpinkmas