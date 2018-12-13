Museum Of Ice Cream Hosting Free Thursday Nights

December 13, 2018
Bradford Hornsby
Museum of Ice Cream

Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream

Arts And Culture
Bay Area News
Food And Drink

The Museum of Ice Cream is fully decorated for what they are calling "Pinkmas" this holiday season.

The Instagram-ready art installation on 1 Grant Avenue in San Francisco is offering free entry to the first 350 solo guests from each Thursday from 6:30 - 8 PM through December 30th.

If you want to be traditional and buy tickets they are $35 here.

TOMORROW NIGHT - we invite you to experience PINKMAS SOLO... for FREE! --✨ Every Thursday evening during December, MOIC will spread some love to all the people who just need some extra magic in their lives this holiday season -- To the people who may not have anyone this year, to the people who may have painful memories this season, to the people who just want to try something NEW -- Our ice cream wonderland is a place where EVERYONE can feel comfortable finding friendship, love, and even a new community — and what better time than the holiday season ❄️-- Join us TOMORROW 12/6 from 6:30 PM - 8 PM for solo night - first 350 people to come alone get a free ticket! -- (Image by: @wbywhitewolfe) #museumoficecream #moicpinkmas

A post shared by Museum of Ice Cream (@museumoficecream) on

Museum Of Ice Cream