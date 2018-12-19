Most Popular Netflix Shows By State

Bradford Hornsby
The team over at HighSpeedInternet.com have put together a list of which Netflix shows are our the favorite in each state.

To do so they compiled a list of 40 Netflix shows and processed it through Google Trends to determine the most-searched show in each state and the District of Columbia.

The top 5 nationwide were 13 Reasons Why, The End of the F***king World, Daredevil, Orange is the New Black, and Stranger Things.

13 Reasons Why was top in 7 states (Connecticut, Illinois, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island) and The End of the F***king World topped in 6 states (Arizona, Iowa, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina).

One of the big outliers was Washington D.C. who had a 16-way tie for their favorite.

  • American Vandal
  • Arrested Development
  • Black Mirror
  • BoJack Horseman
  • Dear White People
  • GLOW
  • House of Cards
  • Jane the Virgin
  • Jessica Jones
  • Mad Men
  • Maniac
  • Queer Eye
  • Sense8
  • The Crown
  • The Good Place
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

See the map below and get the full methodology on HighSpeedInternet.com.

(HighSpeedInternet.com)

