Most Popular Netflix Shows By State
The team over at HighSpeedInternet.com have put together a list of which Netflix shows are our the favorite in each state.
To do so they compiled a list of 40 Netflix shows and processed it through Google Trends to determine the most-searched show in each state and the District of Columbia.
The top 5 nationwide were 13 Reasons Why, The End of the F***king World, Daredevil, Orange is the New Black, and Stranger Things.
13 Reasons Why was top in 7 states (Connecticut, Illinois, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island) and The End of the F***king World topped in 6 states (Arizona, Iowa, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina).
One of the big outliers was Washington D.C. who had a 16-way tie for their favorite.
- American Vandal
- Arrested Development
- Black Mirror
- BoJack Horseman
- Dear White People
- GLOW
- House of Cards
- Jane the Virgin
- Jessica Jones
- Mad Men
- Maniac
- Queer Eye
- Sense8
- The Crown
- The Good Place
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
See the map below and get the full methodology on HighSpeedInternet.com.