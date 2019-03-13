Most Aggressive Driving Cities In America

The GasBuddy app examined the top 30 metropolitan areas by population from Nov. 2018 – Feb. 2019 and tabulated the frequency of aggressive driving.

Aggressive driving is defined as events of speeding, hard braking, or accelerating.

TOP 10 CITIES:

Los Angeles Philadelphia Sacramento Atlanta San Francisco San Diego Orlando Detroit Austin Las Vegas

GasBuddy also pointed out that these acts of aggressive driving lead to drivers paying more for gasoline by making more frequent trips to the pump.

See the full list and methodology at business.gasbuddy.com.