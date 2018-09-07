Mexican Resort Will Pay You $120,000 To Take A Year-Long Vacation

It has dubbed it the "World's Best Job".

The Mexico-based firm Vidanta is looking to pay someone a whole lot of money to take and document a year-long vacation at their resorts.

You have until October 21st to apply at worldsbestjob.com for the position that will pay you $120k to be an on-location social influencer.

Related: San Francisco's La Taquería Named The "Best Burritos in America 2018"

The job entails visiting Vidanta resorts in Nueva Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, and Puerto Peñasco. While there you'll document and enjoy "Vidanta's luxury, art, culture, history, food, and entertainment."

A few of the activities you'll experience and document:

VIP access at a primo DJ set

Ushering baby turtles into the ocean

Learning to salsa dance

Trying to sing just like a mariachi

A whale shark swim-along

Learning new recipes from Michelin Star chefs

Head to worldsbestjob.com to apply.