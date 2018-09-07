Mexican Resort Will Pay You $120,000 To Take A Year-Long Vacation
September 7, 2018
It has dubbed it the "World's Best Job".
The Mexico-based firm Vidanta is looking to pay someone a whole lot of money to take and document a year-long vacation at their resorts.
You have until October 21st to apply at worldsbestjob.com for the position that will pay you $120k to be an on-location social influencer.
The job entails visiting Vidanta resorts in Nueva Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, and Puerto Peñasco. While there you'll document and enjoy "Vidanta's luxury, art, culture, history, food, and entertainment."
A few of the activities you'll experience and document:
- VIP access at a primo DJ set
- Ushering baby turtles into the ocean
- Learning to salsa dance
- Trying to sing just like a mariachi
- A whale shark swim-along
- Learning new recipes from Michelin Star chefs
Head to worldsbestjob.com to apply.