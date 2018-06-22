Meet The Warriors' Draft Pick Jacob Evans

With the 28th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors selected small forward Jacob Evans.

Evans is a 20-year-old junior out of Cincinnati. He is 6' 6" tall and weighs in at 200 lbs.

Evans was named to the First team All-AAC, was a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award and averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game as a junior.

“He’s the real deal when it comes to versatility. He’s not Kyle Korver as a shooter. He’s not Kyrie Irving as a scorer. He’s not as good as those guys at either one of those things, but he’s pretty good at both," Cincinnati associate head coach Larry Davis told NBA.com, "I tell scouts all the time, he can play one, two or three, and guard them, too. If he gets switched off onto a four, he can fight them off. He’s got ball skills, and in 35 years of doing this, he might be in the top three guys I’ve had in terms of intelligence. He’s off the charts.”

