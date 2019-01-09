McDonald's Launches Bacon Big Mac, Bacon Quarter Pounder, And Cheesy Bacon Fries

McDonald’s has announced the addition of bacon to some of their classic items.

Starting Wednesday, January 30 and for a limited time, you can head to the Golden Arches and get the Bacon Big Mac, Bacon Quarter Pounder, and Cheesy Bacon Fries!

Big Mac Bacon: Three pieces of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon adorn two 100% all beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, Special Sauce and onions on a sesame seed bun.

Quarter Pounder Bacon: Three pieces of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon added to the hot and deliciously juicy fresh beef burger cooked right when you order.

Three pieces of thick cut Applewood smoked bacon added to the hot and deliciously juicy fresh beef burger cooked right when you order. Cheesy Bacon Fries: McDonald’s Fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits.

“People love bacon, and they love our iconic Big Mac, fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers and World Famous Fries, so we had to see what would happen if we combined all that tastiness,” said Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation, in a statement. “As a bacon enthusiast myself, I’m proud to say that we’ve done right by bacon fans and I can’t wait for our customers to try these Classics with delicious, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon for themselves.”

We can hardly wait.