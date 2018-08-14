McDonald’s Testing McGriddles French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

If you happen to be in Minnesota, swing by McDonald's to try the McGriddles French Toast.

The sandwich is being tested in 200 restaurants as an every breakfast item in one.

The McGriddles French Toast is an egg, melted American cheese, sausage, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon between a warm brioche French toast bun brushed with sweet syrup.

"You get savory and smoky flavors from the sausage and bacon,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Lingo in a press release. “Creaminess, cheddar flavors and salt from the American cheese; sweet cinnamon, spice and vanilla flavors from the French toast. It tastes like homemade French toast. It’s everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich.”

The sandwich packs a gut punch with 650 calories, 37g of fat, 385mg of cholesterol (129% daily value), and 1280mg of sodium.

If the McGriddles French Toast is a success look for it on the breakfast menu soon.