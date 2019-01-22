Massive Topgolf Entertainment Complex Coming To San Jose In 2019

Topgolf has announced their first Bay Area location. The 72,000 square foot entertainment complex will be located at 4701 N First Street with three stories of event space featuring their signature high-tech driving range, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, and more.

Topgolf aims to be a mixed-use destination with 53 percent of guests being non-golfers. The facility includes 3,000 square feet of private event space to accommodate celebrations of all kinds in addition to their 120 hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time.

"Expansion in California is a top priority for Topgolf," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway in a statement. "We are proud to become a part of the Bay Area and major Silicon Valley hub. We look forward to serving the San Jose community and creating great memories for residents and visitors for years to come."

Look for it to open later this year.