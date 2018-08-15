Marvel 10th Anniversary Movie Festival Coming To IMAX Theaters
August 15, 2018
In honor of the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, IMAX has announced the Marvel Film Festival with the chance to see 20 Marvels films in theaters.
Tickets for select screenings to the Marvel marathon are as low as $6!
Here's the loose schedule:
- August 30: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor
- August 31: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World
- September 1: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man
- September 2: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming
- September 3: Thor Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp
- September 4 (Origins): Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange
- September 5 (Team-Ups): Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, The Avengers: Infinity War
- September 6: Fan choice day
Participating IMAX Theaters in Bay Area:
- AMC Bay Street 16 & IMAX - Emeryville
- AMC METREON 16 & IMAX - San Francisco
- Regal Hacienda Crossing Stadium 20 & IMAX - Dublin
- AMC Newpark 12 & IMAX - Newark
- AMC Mercado 20 & IMAX - Santa Clara
- AMC Saratoga 14 & IMAX - San Jose
Click here to find tickets.
Vote on the fan choice day movies below.
Only 2 films can close out the final day of our #MarvelStudios10FilmFest. And we’re giving YOU the power to choose.— IMAX (@IMAX) August 10, 2018