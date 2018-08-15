Marvel 10th Anniversary Movie Festival Coming To IMAX Theaters

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, IMAX has announced the Marvel Film Festival with the chance to see 20 Marvels films in theaters.

Tickets for select screenings to the Marvel marathon are as low as $6!

Here's the loose schedule:

August 30: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor

August 31: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World

September 1: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

September 2: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming

September 3: Thor Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp

September 4 (Origins): Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange

September 5 (Team-Ups): Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, The Avengers: Infinity War

September 6: Fan choice day

Participating IMAX Theaters in Bay Area:

AMC Bay Street 16 & IMAX - Emeryville

AMC METREON 16 & IMAX - San Francisco

Regal Hacienda Crossing Stadium 20 & IMAX - Dublin

AMC Newpark 12 & IMAX - Newark

AMC Mercado 20 & IMAX - Santa Clara

AMC Saratoga 14 & IMAX - San Jose

Click here to find tickets.

Vote on the fan choice day movies below.