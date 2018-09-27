Martinelli's Launches An Alcoholic 1868 Hard Cider

Watsonville based S. Martinelli & Company, known for their non-alcoholic apple ciders, have after a 40-year hiatus launched a hard cider.

Known as 1868 Hard Cider, the hard cider is based on the original recipe that they suspended brewing in the 1970s.

"We are very excited about the launch of our 1868 Hard Cider. It's a great way for us to celebrate Martinelli's rich heritage, as most people don't realize that we were founded as a hard cider company in 1868," explained Gun Ruder, President of S. Martinelli & Company in a press release.

The new brew is made in partnership with Gordon Biersch and is made with a blend of locally grown Newtown Pippin, Gala, Fuji, Granny Smith, Jonagold, Mutsu, and Honeycrisp apples.

Currently, the cider is only available in Northern California Cosco stores but Martinelli is hoping to expand nationwide.