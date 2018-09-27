Lumpia Palooza Returns To San Francisco In October

In honor of Filipino-American History Month, the SoMa StrEat Food Park is hosting their 3rd annual Lumpia Palooza.

Food trucks will be serving up all kinds of specialty lumpia and other Filipino delights.

Admission is $5 for general admission or $32 for bottomless award-winning San Miguel beer and house-made sangrias in two sessions (12 PM - 3 PM or 4 PM - 7 PM).

Lumpia Palooza

Saturday, October 27th from 11 AM - 7 PM

SoMa StrEat Food Park

428 11th St SF 94103

For tickets and details head over to the event's Facebook listing.