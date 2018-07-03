Popular East Coast Chain Luke's Lobster Coming To San Francisco

East Coast seafood chain Luke's Lobster will open their first West Coast location this fall at 92 2nd Street in San Francisco.

The chain is best known for their lobster, shrimp, and crab rolls which are all from traceable and sustainable seafood sources. Think "boat to table" rather than "farm to table" dining.

Luke's lobster roll, for example, features wild-caught lobster in a split top bun, melted lemon butter, mayo, and their secret seasoning.

Luke's SF location will also pour local beers and some of their east coast favorites. We'll let you know when exactly this spot will open between Mission & Jessie St.'s in the City.