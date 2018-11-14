Logic, Ellie Goulding, Leon Bridges, OneRepublic Headline Free Concerts In San Jose For College Football Championship

Leading up to the college football championship game on January 7th at Levi's Stadium, downtown San Jose will transform into an entertainment center which will include a 3-day series of free concerts in Discovery Meadow Park.

Here's who will be performing at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!:

January 4: Brynn Elliot and Alessia Cara

January 5: Jay Rock, Leon Bridges, and Logic

January 6: Ellie Goulding and OneRepublic

The concerts at Discovery Meadow Park will be free each night with gates opening at 6 PM and a live stream of the performances will be available at att.net/attplayoffplaylist.

For details on the concert and other activities around the game go to bayarea2019.com/ChampCampus.