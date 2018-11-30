Live Nation Announces Lawn Pass That Gets You Into All 2019 Shows At Shoreline Or Concord Pavilion

Live Nation has announced a new deal that will get you unlimited access to 2019 shows at specific venues for a single price.

Locally, the Lawn Pass will be available for both Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and Concord Pavilion.

The Shoreline Lawn Pass is priced at $299 while the Concord Pavilion Lawn Pass will set you back $149.

Here's what they get you:

1 lawn ticket for each show at the venue for 2019.

A personalized credential that acts as your ticket.

Fast Lane Entry.

Free lawn chair rental.

The passes go on sale on December 4th at 10 AM at lawnpass.livenation.com.