Live Nation Announces Lawn Pass That Gets You Into All 2019 Shows At Shoreline Or Concord Pavilion
November 30, 2018
Live Nation has announced a new deal that will get you unlimited access to 2019 shows at specific venues for a single price.
Locally, the Lawn Pass will be available for both Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and Concord Pavilion.
The Shoreline Lawn Pass is priced at $299 while the Concord Pavilion Lawn Pass will set you back $149.
Here's what they get you:
- 1 lawn ticket for each show at the venue for 2019.
- A personalized credential that acts as your ticket.
- Fast Lane Entry.
- Free lawn chair rental.
The passes go on sale on December 4th at 10 AM at lawnpass.livenation.com.