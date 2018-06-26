Largest Old-Growth Coast Redwood Forest To Become A Park

The 730-acre Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve in Sonoma County is being passed to the stewardship of the Save the Redwoods League.

The area which is 30 percent larger than Muir Woods National Monument contains more than 300 old-growth redwoods stand over 250 feet tall. The reserve also contains oldest known coast redwood south of Mendocino County that is an estimated 1,640 years old with a trunk diameter of 19 feet.

"It's as if we've discovered an ancient civilization; an oasis of towering redwoods hidden from public view for over a century," said Sam Hodder, president and CEO of Save the Redwoods League, in a press release. "We are grateful for the Richardson family's foresight in stewarding this forest with such care and allowing us the opportunity to save it. The League envisions stewarding this property as a public park in the future for all to enjoy — the first new old-growth redwood park in a generation. Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve, named to honor the legacy of the family's patriarch, will be the newest gem on California's crown of redwood parks, providing inspiration, recreation, and clean air and water."

Save the Redwoods League believes it will take about 3 years before the reserve will be ready for public access.

For more details go to savetheredwoods.org.