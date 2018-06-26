Lagunitas Announces "IPA-Inspired" THC-Infused Hopped Sparkling Water

Lagunitas is leaving the beer behind in their newest venture - Hi-Fi Hops.

Hi-Fi Hops is an IPA-inspired sparkling water infused with THC and CBDs.

The beverage is a collaboration with CannaCraft's AbsoluteXtracts and will be available in 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of THC with 5 mg of CBD.

Hi-Fi Hops contains no alcohol, calories, or carbs.

"We’ve often dreamed of hops and their cannabis cousin partying together at the family reunion." Said Jeremy Marshall, Brewmaster. "We wanted to bring this party to life in a beverage. It’s high-time that good beer inspired a provocative, yet refreshing non-alcoholic alternative. With a smidge of California sun-grown cannabis in every sip."

For more details, head over to lagunitas.com/hifihops.