Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Introduces Valentine ‘Conversation Doughnuts’

With Sweetharts missing from shelves, Krispy Kreme has stepped in with their own ‘Conversation Doughnuts.’

The heart-shaped doughnuts are topped with over a dozen different messages such as “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS,” and “BE MINE.”

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a statement.

Krispy Kreme’s Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S.